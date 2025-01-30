The International Registry of Damage has resumed filing applications in “Diia”

The International Register of Damage Caused by Russiaʼs Aggression against Ukraine has resumed accepting applications for damage or destruction of real estate in the "Diia" application.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

Owners of apartments or houses in Ukraine that were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion can file a claim here.

The International Register of Damages Due to Russian Aggression against Ukraine was launched in April 2024 in The Hague. It was created on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada.

The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

Cyberattack on registries

A massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine occurred on December 19, 2024. This is one of the largest enemy attacks in recent times. The attackers planned to disrupt the operation of critical infrastructure.

The work of all registers was suspended for security reasons. SBU opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. The main version is considered to be the involvement of the Russian GRU hacker group in the cyberattack. The SBU representatives are investigating whether there was a data leak.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko believes that the cyberattack on the Ministry of Justice could have been carried out using fishing or bribing employees who had access to the registers.

On January 20, 2025, all state registries resumed operations after the Russian cyberattack.

