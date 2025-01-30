Trump and Meta settle his lawsuit over blocking pages on social networks — the company will pay $25 million

Social media company Meta has agreed to pay $25 million to the US President Donald Trump to settle his lawsuit against the corporation and its CEO for blocking his social media accounts on the platform after the 2021 Capitol storming. At the same time, the company has not admitted any wrongdoing.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing people familiar with the deal.

Donald Trump signed a peace agreement the day before in the Oval Office. Metaʼs spokesman confirmed that he and the US president have resolved the conflict.

Of the funds the company will compensate Trump, $22 million will go to a fund for his presidential library, and the rest will be spent on legal costs.

“This looks like a bribe and a signal to every company that corruption is the name of the game,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

According to the WSJ sources, talk of this lawsuit against Meta intensified after the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg flew to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, for dinner in November 2024. He wanted to soften relations with the new US presidential administration. Shortly after, the corporation donated $ 1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

Donald Trumpʼs Instagram and Facebook accounts were blocked after hundreds of his radical supporters stormed the Capitol in January 2021. Before that, Trump had been spreading the thesis on social media about massive election fraud that allowed Democratic candidate Joe Biden to win.

In early 2023, Trumpʼs accounts were unblocked, but a number of severe restrictions were imposed on them. In July 2024, all restrictions on the accounts were lifted. Trump himself actively uses his social network Truth Social. His activity on Facebook, Instagram, and X is minimal.

