Kyiv recorded its first temperature records of the year on Sunday, January 26. The temperature that day corresponded to the indicators of March 29 and was 9.7 °C higher than the climatic norm.

This was recorded by the weather station of the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi.

Two temperature records were set in Kyiv. The maximum air temperature reached 7.4 °C, which is 0.5 °C higher than the highest readings for this day, which were set in 2021.

And the average daily air temperature turned out to be the highest for the entire period of observations and reached 4.7 ° C. This is 1.4 ° C higher than the previous records of 1902 and 1999.

Kyiv has not had a climatic winter for three years in a row. These are the years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In Kyiv, 2024 was the warmest year on record. The average annual temperature in 2024 was +11.4 °C, which is 2.4 °C above the climate norm. Temperature records were constantly set throughout the year.

In 2024, climate change caused annual global temperatures to exceed the internationally agreed target of 1.5°C for the first time. The average temperature last year was 1.6°C higher.

