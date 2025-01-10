In 2024, the planet warmed by a record 1.5 °C

In 2024, climate change caused annual global temperatures to exceed the internationally agreed target of 1.5°C for the first time. The average temperature last year was 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels.

This is evidenced by data from the European Unionʼs climate service Copernicus.

Copernicus data shows that on July 10, 2024, a record 44% of the planet was affected by heat stress — from severe to extreme, and July 22 was the hottest day on record. Every year in the last decade has been among the 10 hottest. Observations have been made since 1850.

“These high global temperatures, combined with record global levels of water vapor in the atmosphere in 2024, caused unprecedented heat and heavy rainfall, affecting millions of people,” said Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.

Floods in Valencia, hurricanes in the US, typhoons in the Philippines and drought in the Amazon are just four of the disasters last year that were exacerbated by climate change.

The Paris climate agreement commits the world to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring that global temperatures do not rise more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels this century, and to keeping the temperature increase below 1.5°C. This means that 2024 surpassed that target.

Scientists say that the planet Earth is warming at a “dangerous rate.” In order to correct the climate situation, it is necessary to increase the share of renewable energy sources.