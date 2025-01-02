In Kyiv, 2024 became the warmest year on record

In Kyiv, 2024 was the warmest year on record, the Borys Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory reported.

The average annual temperature in 2024 was +11.4 °C, which is 2.4 °C above the climate norm.

In 2024, the air temperature exceeded the long-term average in all months. Especially February and September, which had the largest positive deviations — 5.2 °C and 5.7 °C, respectively.

The coldest was January 9, 2024, when the temperature dropped to -15.8 °C, and the hottest was July 16, when the temperature in the shade reached +36.0 °C.

In total, 52 temperature records were recorded in Kyiv in 2024, with the highest number in April — 13 and July — 14.

There was also 642 mm of precipitation, which corresponds to 104% of the climatic norm. However, it was distributed very unevenly over time — almost two monthly norms in April and June, and only 23% and 36% of the multi-year average in May and September.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.