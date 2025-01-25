Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe

Ukraine is ready to resume gas transit to Europe, but not from Russia, but from Azerbaijan.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu.

Zelensky said that he discussed the issue of Azerbaijani gas transit with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

"Today, its production is very large — about 40 billion cubic meters. It uses about 14-15. It has large exports. Export capacity is 25 billion cubic meters. We can also use our infrastructure if countries in Europe need gas, not Russian gas," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine has never denied the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through its territory.

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

EU countries are starting to look for alternative sources of energy, one of which is Azerbaijan. Russia stated that it was ready to continue supplying gas through Ukraine, but due to the war, Ukraine refused to participate in negotiations with Russia on gas exports through its territories.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.