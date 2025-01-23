Serviceman Serhiy Gnezdilov, who publicly went AWOL, will be released from custody. He will return to service

Serviceman Serhiy Gnezdilov, who publicly and voluntarily left the unit on September 19, 2024, will be released from custody — he will be cleared of criminal liability.

This was confirmed to Babel by his lawyer Anastasia Burkovska.

In three days he is due to return to duty as a UAV operator.

What preceded this

Serhiy Gnezdilov is a 24-year-old serviceman who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2019. His three-year contract was due to expire in March 2022.

All these years he fought in the 56th Mariupol Motorized Infantry Brigade. On September 19, 2024, Gnezdilov voluntarily left the unit and two days later publicly announced this on Facebook. He explained that he wanted to draw attention to the problem when some fight indefinitely, while others do not plan to mobilize.

Already on October 9, Gnezdilov was detained. The next day, he was suspected of desertion. He was taken into military custody on October 11.

An interview with Serhiy was published on the Babel YouTube channel, where we voiced the accusations and arguments of different sides. Here are the main points of the conversation, be sure to watch the full version.