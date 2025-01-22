General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Russia lost almost 2,000 soldiers per day

Over the past 24 hours, January 21, the Russian Federation lost another 1,950 servicemen killed and wounded and 60 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed 11 tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles, 60 artillery systems, 141 operational-tactical level UAVs, 155 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 823,980 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially released a death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80,973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and 370,000 were wounded.