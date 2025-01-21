Leopard tank manufacturer creates joint venture in Ukraine to help with equipment repairs

German KNDS Deutschland, which produces Leopard 2 tanks, has officially opened a joint venture with one of Ukraineʼs defense companies.

This was stated by the Minister of Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin.

The newly created company will specialize in the maintenance and repair of military equipment supplied by the German company to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The first samples of this equipment appeared in Ukraine back in 2022.

Ukrainian specialists have been trained in Germany and have already installed the first systems at the facilities.

"This is extremely important for our defense capability, because now the equipment will be repaired faster," he emphasized.