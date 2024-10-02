The manufacturer of the Leopard tanks created a branch in Ukraine

The French-German defense concern KNDS, which produces Leopard tanks and Caesar howitzers, opened a branch in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the concern on October 1.

The subsidiary company was named KNDS Ukraine LLC. It will support cooperation between state institutions of Ukraine, “Ukroboronprom” and KNDS.

The purpose of creating the company in KNDS was to enable “Ukroboronprom” to maintain and repair KNDS systems, including Leopard 1 and 2 tanks, Caesar artillery gun, AMX10 RC armored vehicles, PzH 2000 armored howitzers and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, thus significantly increasing the readiness of these systems to hostilities.

At the same time, KNDS and “Ukroboronprom” intend to jointly produce 155-mm artillery ammunition in Ukraine and manufacture spare parts for them using advanced production technologies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.