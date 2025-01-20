General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Russia lost another 1,690 soldiers and three air defense systems per day

Over the past 24 hours, January 19, the Russian Federation lost another 1,690 servicemen killed and wounded and three air defense systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed ten tanks, 42 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 153 operational-tactical level UAVs, 87 units of automotive equipment, and six units of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 820,430 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80,973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and 370,000 were wounded.