Drones, armored vehicles and shells. Germany has allocated a new aid package to Ukraine

Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It includes, among other things, attack drones, howitzers, and ammunition for Leopard tanks.

This was reported by the press service of the German Ministry of Defense.

The new aid package from Germany includes:

20 mine-resistant armored vehicles (MRAP);

ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks;

14 thousand 155 mm shells;

19 thousand 122 mm caliber cartridges;

600 HF-1 attack drones;

50 Vector UAVs with spare parts;

43 Songbird reconnaissance drones;

46 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;

495 HK 416 assault rifles;

11 thousand 120 mm mortar ammunition.

In addition, Germany plans to transfer 18 RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers (the first of which was transferred this month ), 5 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 9 RCT-30 Boxer wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, and 20 MRAP armored personnel carriers with mine protection.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

In September 2024, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This involved 17 IRIS-T systems for Kyiv in addition to the seven that had already been delivered. At the end of December 2024, Germany delivered the new IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

