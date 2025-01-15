Electronic bracelet removed from MP Zadorozhny, who is suspected of bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) removed the electronic bracelet from MP Mykola Zadorozhny.

The court made the corresponding decision on January 13, according to a ruling on the website of the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

At the same time, the court extended until March 14 the remaining duties assigned to the MP, namely:

to appear before investigators, prosecutors, the investigating judge and the court upon first request;

notify investigators and prosecutors about a change in their place of residence and/or place of work;

refrain from communicating with other persons involved in the case;

to hand over your passport for travel abroad, as well as other documents that give you the right to leave Ukraine.

The case of Mykola Zadorozhny

On July 15, 2024, Mykola Zadorozhny, an MP from the “Servant of the People” party, received suspicion from anti-corruption authorities. He is suspected of receiving a bribe of over 3.4 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, he demanded this money from the head of a village council in the Sumy region for not obstructing a tender for the repair of a water supply system.

On the same day, the “Servant of the People” party expelled the peopleʼs representative from the ranks of the political force, but he remained the head of the TSC on fortifications and drones — he was removed from this position on August 20.

On July 17, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Mykola Zadorozhny — bail of over 3 million hryvnias, as well as wearing an electronic bracelet.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.