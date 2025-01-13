The government allocated another 5 billion hryvnias for “Winter eSupport”

The government allocated an additional UAH 5 billion from the state budget reserve fund to implement the “Winter eSupport” program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He emphasized that in this way all applications for assistance submitted by Ukrainians will be fulfilled.

In addition, the mechanism for paying funds to people over 60 years old, people with disabilities of groups I and II who receive a disability pension or social assistance through banks, and to incapacitated persons upon the application of a guardian have been improved. These citizens will receive their 1 000 hryvnia through “Ukrposhta”.

The government has also regulated the algorithm for exchanging information between institutions implementing the “Winter eSupport” program. This will help generalize data and inform Ukrainians.

The “Winter eSupport” program launched on December 1, 2024. This is a one-time payment of UAH 1 000, available to people living in Ukraine, regardless of age. The money will be credited to the National Cashback card. It can be spent on utility bills, medicines, education, donations, tickets, the purchase of military bonds, and some other services. Cash cannot be withdrawn from the National Cashback card.

In November, Volodymyr Zelensky was called upon to review the program — a petition signed by 25 000 Ukrainians. In response, he stated that he had instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to further analyze the petition, take into account the effect of the program in practice, and inform the author of the appeal about the results.

