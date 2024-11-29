Zelensky is urged to review the “Winter eSupport” program — 25 000 Ukrainians signed the petition

A petition calling on Volodymyr Zelensky to review the program of paying Ukrainians UAH 1 000 each received the required 25 000 votes. Now the president will consider it.

The document was published on the website of the Office of the President on November 14. Its author Roman Stan claims that the "Winter eSupport" program has a number of shortcomings, in particular:

unknown sources of its funding;

"dissonance" between tax increases and additional costs;

lack of addressability of payments.

“[Lack of addressability] is the most important point. The purpose of this program is to support the population in the winter period. However, this is necessary only for a certain list of citizens: pensioners, low-income families, large families, displaced persons, etc. For a household with an average salary, these funds will not be so important," says Roman Stan.

He stated that in view of the law on the state budget for 2024, almost half of the state budget of Ukraine is in deficit and is financed with the funds of international partners.

"In addition, there are problems with the financing of the Security and Defense Forces, because they can be financed only with funds that have been mobilized within the country. And these are tax revenues, domestic debt and other non-tax revenues," the text of the petition reads.

Its initiator calls for money to be paid exclusively to people from vulnerable categories of the population in the event that the president and the Cabinet of Ministers still decide to implement "Winter eSupport".

Assistance under the "Winter eSupport" program is one-time. It will be available to people living in Ukraine regardless of age. The money will go to the "National Cashback" card. They can be spent on utility bills, medicine, education, donations, tickets, buying military bonds and some other services. It will not be possible to withdraw cash from the "National Cashback" card.

