The Ministry of Economy told when and how to get 1000 hryvnias from the state

Ukrainians will receive 1000 hryvnias from the state this winter — the government adopted a corresponding resolution today.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine told how to get these funds.

Assistance from the state under the "Winter eSupport" program is one-time and will be available to Ukrainians staying in Ukraine, regardless of age.

One of the parents will be able to order a payment to his account for each of his children through "Diia". People who do not have an identification code due to religious beliefs, or older people aged 65+ who do not have the “Diia” application, will be able to apply for assistance at one of the banks involved in the program. The bank will open the recipientʼs "National Cashback" card, which will receive funds.

Anyone can open a card for free.

The aid will go to the "National Cashback" card during December — February. Funds can be spent on utilities, medicine, education, donations, tickets, purchase of military bonds and some other services. It will not be possible to withdraw cash from the "National Cashback" card.

Pensioners and people with disabilities of groups I and II will be able to receive a payment through "Ukrposhta" — the postman will inform these citizens about the possibility of receiving a payment when receiving a pension or social assistance.

The list of those who can receive assistance through "Ukrposhta" is formed by the Ministry of Social Policy. Those who will be on the list to receive funds through “Ukrposhta” cannot apply through “Diia”.

The money will need to be spent by the end of 2025. It will be possible to do this both online and offline, but only for the specified categories of expenses. Banks will recognize the category when paying by card using MCC codes.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the program will be financed from the remaining unused funds of the state budget for non-military purposes.

