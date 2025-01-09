Zelensky responded to the petition to review payments of a thousand hryvnias to every Ukrainian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded to a petition asking to review the program of paying Ukrainians 1 000 hryvnias.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The petitioner claimed that the “Winter eSupport” program has a number of shortcomings — allegedly the sources of its funding are unknown, payments are not targeted, and the decision to pay money to Ukrainians is illogical due to a record increase in taxes. Therefore, he called for the state to direct money exclusively to vulnerable people. In November 2024, the petition gained the necessary 25 thousand votes.

In response, President Zelensky noted that the payment of this assistance should support Ukrainian families in the winter and increase demand for Ukrainian goods and services.

He instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to further analyze the petition. The head of government should take into account the effect of the program in practice and inform the author of the appeal about the results.

Assistance under the “Winter eSupport” program is one-time. It is available to people living in Ukraine regardless of age. The money will be credited to the National Cashback card. It can be spent on utility bills, medicines, education, donations, tickets, purchase of military bonds and some other services. Cash cannot be withdrawn from the National Cashback card.

