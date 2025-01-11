On January 11, the congresses of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) were held in Germany.

The SPD broadcast the meeting on YouTube, and the AdN on its page inX.

The political forces have decided on their candidates for chancellor: the Social Democrats nominated Olaf Scholz, the far-right — Alice Weidel. The Alternative for Germany congress was held in the city of Riesa. On the same day, protests broke out there — people blocked the path of party members. Weidel stated that such actions violate the countryʼs Constitution.

In her speech, she spoke of plans to make Germany "strong, wealthy and secure" and called for the complete closure of Germanyʼs borders. Weidelʼs party is known for its tough anti-immigrant policies.

Scholz recalled the war in Ukraine, but once again refused to supply long-range missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He promised voters to raise the minimum wage to €15 per hour, combat xenophobia against migrants, and improve social protection for families with children.

Earlier, dozens of universities and research institutions in Germany and Austria announced their intention to leave Platform X. The fact is that its owner Elon Musk spoke with the leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel. Musk urged German voters to vote for the AfD in the upcoming vote.

What preceded

In early November, Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness, and acting only in the best interests of his Free Democratic Party—one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner announced that the Free Democrats were leaving the coalition and taking all of their ministers with them.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner on budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the three-party coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

This led to a political crisis in Germany, which eventually led to early elections. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called the elections for February 23.

