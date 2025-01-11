Petition calling for sanctions against Portnov has gained the required number of votes

A petition calling for the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of Viktor Yanukovychʼs administration, has collected the necessary 25 000 signatures.

This is evidenced by data on the government website.

The petition was submitted by the head of the investigation department of hromadske and representative of Mediarukh Yaroslava Volvach.

The petition states that Portnov has already been sanctioned by the US for "taking control measures over the Ukrainian judicial system, influencing relevant legislation, trying to appoint loyal officials to higher judicial positions, and buying court decisions".

Mediarukh supported the petition and called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to submit proposals for the National Security and Defense Council to consider imposing sanctions against Portnov. In case of refusal, the media workers asked to provide the public with reasoned explanations for such a decision.

Mediarukh also appeals to the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Ukraine and the High Council of Justice to ensure transparency and objectivity in the consideration of cases related to public figures such as Andriy Portnov.

Mediarukh is a community that unites journalists from leading Ukrainian media outlets, investigative journalists, and experts from media NGOs. It was launched on February 5, 2019.

Who is Andriy Portnov?

Portnov worked in the Administration of President Yanukovych from 2011 to 2014. He actively opposed the Maidan and soon fled to Russia, and from there moved to Austria. From 2014 to 2015, Portnov was on the EU sanctions list for individuals involved in the misappropriation of state funds and human rights violations.

Portnov advocated for amnesty for Berkut fighters and also threatened journalists and activists. In 2018, SBU opened a case of treason against Portnov, for which the service was taken to court.

In May 2019, Portnov returned to Ukraine. In December 2021, the US imposed sanctions against Portnov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.