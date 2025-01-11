AP: Trump plans to issue more than 100 executive orders on his first day in office

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to issue more than 100 executive orders on his first day in the White House, including on border security, deportations and other policy priorities.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about this.

Many of these measures are expected to begin on Inauguration Day, January 20, when he takes office. Trumpʼs top adviser Stephen Miller presented border security and immigration control measures to Republican senators that are likely to be implemented in the near future.

The president-electʼs allies have been preparing a series of executive orders that Trump could quickly sign on a wide range of issues — from closing the US-Mexico border to energy development, federal labor regulations, gender policies in schools, and vaccinations.

While executive actions on the first day of a new White House are common as a new president sets his sights on certain priorities, what Trump and his team are planning is “an executive coup unprecedented in the modern world,” the AP said. Journalists say he is preparing to use his power in untested ways, bypassing the legislative machinery of Congress.

Some of the executive orders could be significant, while others could be more symbolic messages from the new president. Senators, briefed by Trump and his team during a lengthy session on Capitol Hill this week, expect the new administration to roll back many of the Biden administrationʼs executive orders while also implementing its own proposals.

On November 5, 2024, the United States held the election of the 47th president of the country — Republican candidate Donald Trump won. He received 312 electoral votes against 226 for Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Electoral College confirmed Trumpʼs victory on December 18, and Congress on January 6.

