Electoral College confirms Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential election

The Electoral College from 50 US states has confirmed Donald Trumpʼs victory in the countryʼs presidential election.

CNN writes about this.

The last election results were confirmed in Hawaii, where incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris received four electoral votes.

That is, the nationwide results coincided with the results of the November elections: President-elect Donald Trump received 312 votes, Harris — 226. And to be elected president, 270 out of 538 electoral votes are needed.

Although Trump won the election on November 5, his victory was not officially confirmed until December 17, when voters from all states gathered to cast their votes for the president. The results of the vote will not be available in Washington until December 25. Such gaps still exist because previously all this information was transmitted by special horse-drawn couriers, without relying on the mail.

Each stateʼs votes will then be forwarded to the US Congress. Lawmakers will meet in joint session on January 6, 2025, to count the electoral votes and officially declare Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance the next president and vice president.

On January 20, 2025, the inauguration of the new US president will take place.

