Japan expands sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

Japan has imposed new sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine, freezing the assets of 33 organizations and 12 individuals, including a North Korean citizen.

This was reported by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The list includes, in particular, the head of Rostec Vladimir Artyakov and the CEO of Russiaʼs largest diamond mining company Alrosa Pavel Marinichev, as well as North Korean citizen Rim Yong Hyok, who is associated with the countryʼs main arms trading company KOMID.

An export ban and other measures were imposed against 53 more organizations from various countries, including the Russian Federation, China, Turkey, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand. These are mostly manufacturers and suppliers of the military-industrial complex.

In addition, Japan will also ban the export of 335 more goods from January 23, Nikkei reports. These include engine parts for special vehicles such as cranes and small motorcycles — goods that could boost Russiaʼs industrial potential. Also under embargo are chemicals such as capsaicin, which are linked to the development of chemical weapons.

Japan regularly imposes sanctions on Russia and its allies for the war in Ukraine. For example, in May 2024, Japan imposed sanctions on Russian companies that purchased weapons from North Korea for Moscow, and in June, on Chinese companies that support Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

