Japan imposed sanctions against China for the first time because of the war in Ukraine

Japan has imposed trade sanctions against Chinese companies that support Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The new round of sanctions also targets companies in India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — those that help Russia circumvent current sanctions and buy electronics to make weapons.

Among the companies under the restrictions are Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Links Ltd, which supplied microchips for Russian drones, and Chinese electronics distributor Yilufa Electronics Limited.

The new sub-sanctioned list includes 14 companies from Russia itself, in particular those related to Alabuga, a special economic zone of the Russian Federation. More than 30 important Russian military factories are located there, including the Shahed drone factory.