Germany to transfer IRIS-T air defense guided missiles to Ukraine

Germany will soon transfer additional guided missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister Borys Pistorius at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine ("Ramstein").

These missiles (their quantity is not disclosed) were originally intended for the Bundeswehr, but are now being redirected from production directly to Ukraine.

Given Russiaʼs continued airstrikes, including with cluster munitions, Pistorius noted: "We will first replenish Ukraineʼs supplies before we replenish our own."

Berlin also decided to strengthen the defense of the largest logistics center to support Ukraine and move two Patriot air defense systems and 200 soldiers to Poland within the next few weeks.

IRIS-T is a modern German air defense system that shoots down aircraft, drones, and missiles. IRIS-T uses high-precision missiles guided by radar and can protect large areas from aerial threats.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

In September 2024, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This involved 17 IRIS-T systems for Kyiv in addition to the seven that had already been delivered. At the end of December 2024, Germany delivered the new IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

