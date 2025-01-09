MPs extended the deadline for voluntary return from AWOL

The Verkhovna Rada voted for bill No. 12076, which extends the terms for returning from AWOL until March 1, 2025.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk.

The MPs passed the law in the second reading. It still needs to be signed by the president. Previously, voluntary return from AWOL was possible no later than January 1, 2025. If a serviceman voluntarily returns to service, the commander must restore his payments and benefits within three days.

In August 2024, the Rada adopted Law No. 11322, which decriminalizes desertion and first-time desertion. The law on the restoration of payments for servicemen who returned after the first first-time desertion was adopted on November 21 and signed by the president a week later. In the first week after the adoption of this law, 3 thousand people returned to service.

According to Opendatabot, in the first 10 months of 2024, 19,922 criminal cases were opened due to desertion — 3.7 times more than in the same period last year. At the same time, only 3% of desertion cases this year were served with suspicion, and in 1.3% the case reached the court.

You can return from AWOL via the "Army+" application.

