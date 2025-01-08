The Prime Minister was summoned to the Rada due to the lack of a draft law on demobilization

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal was summoned to the Verkhovna Rada due to the lack of a law on demobilization.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

158 MPs voted pro. The law on demobilization was supposed to be initiated by the government, but it has not yet done so.

The Law on Mobilization in Ukraine came into force on May 18, 2024. Babel described and explained in detail what it provides for. However, the provisions on the demobilization of military personnel after 36 months of service and on the rotation of military personnel were removed from it. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi asked that this issue be regulated in a separate bill.

In April 2024, Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin said that a draft law on demobilization would be developed within eight months. It was supposed to take into account all possible scenarios at the front in order to prevent the weakening of the stateʼs defense capabilities.

At the end of December 2024, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that the government had already developed a draft law on demobilization. But it would not be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration until there were enough reserves to replace those who had been demobilized.

