Ukrainian Foreign Ministry: Kelloggʼs visit to Kyiv will take place “in due time” — time limits are being determined

Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump to be the US special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, will arrive in Kyiv after the presidentʼs inauguration on January 20, 2025.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

The parties are currently working on determining the time limits of the visit and "filling it with maximum content".

"We really hope that after the inauguration, the first visits of the already appointed new administration — heads, directors — will take place in Ukraine. For us, the meeting and visit of General Kellogg are extremely important. I am sure that this meeting will take place in due time," Sybiha commented on the information about the postponement of Kelloggʼs visit to Kyiv.

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Kellogg had postponed his trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trumpʼs inauguration. It is currently unknown why Kellogg postponed the trip.

What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine?

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day”. After the Republican won the US presidential election, the WSJ reported that he had not decided exactly how he planned to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Some of his advisers have proposed a model where the US would provide weapons to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. Under this plan, the front line would be frozen and both sides would agree to a 1,287-kilometer demilitarized zone.

The WSJ noted that all of Trumpʼs advisorsʼ plans involve freezing the conflict and temporarily refusing Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, NATO membership is currently better than any weapons, including nuclear ones.

On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

