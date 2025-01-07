Russian army colonel suspected of organizing attack on Kryvyi Rih that killed 8 people

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia suspicion to Russian Colonel Oleh Skitsky for organizing a missile strike on civilian objects in Kryvyi Rih on June 13, 2023.

This was reported by the press service of BU.

According to the investigation, the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces commanded a missile attack on the warehouses of a private company in Kryvyi Rih, which killed eight people.

The investigation established that Skitsky gave the order to deploy several Tu-95 strategic missile bombers, one of which launched an Kh-101 air-to-surface missile from the Caspian Sea over Kryvyi Rih.

In the summer of 2024, SBU established Skitskyʼs involvement in the shelling of energy generating enterprises and electrical substations in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions. At that time, he was also informed of the suspicion.

On the eve of the SBU and the National Police declared the suspicion of one of the heads of a Russian prison for torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

