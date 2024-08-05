The commander of the Russian air regiment, who directed the strikes on the energy system of Ukraine, was declared of the suspicion

The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to the commander of the Russian Air Force, who commanded the strikes on Ukraineʼs energy system with X-101 missiles.

This was reported by SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Itʼs about Colonel Oleg Skitsky, the commander of the 121st heavy bomber regiment of the Russian Air Force.

According to the investigation, it was on his orders that from October 2022 to February 2023, units subordinate to him shelled the territory of Ukraine with Kh-101 cruise missiles. They were released from Tu-95 bombers.

The main targets of the occupiers were key energy-generating enterprises and substations in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.

Due to massive shelling, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded, as well as energy facilities of Ukraine were destroyed.

Skitsky was declared of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of warfare. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.