Trump Jr. to visit Greenland after fatherʼs announcement of buying it

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Greenland. His father, the US president-elect, recently said he wants to buy this Arctic territory.

This is reported by BBC News.

Trump Jr. plans to record a podcast during the one-day private visit. The politician confirmed his sonʼs trip on Truth Social, adding that he will be accompanied by "various representatives" and they will visit "some of the greatest places and monuments".

"Greenland is an incredible place and the people will benefit immensely if and when it becomes part of our country. We will protect it and cherish it from the very wicked outside world," Trump wrote.

The president-elect added a video to the text, where an unnamed Greenlander wearing a red Make America Great Again hat asks Trump to buy Greenland and free it from "colonization" by Denmark.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted that Donald Trump Jr. will not travel to Greenland on behalf of his fatherʼs future administration.

In December, Donald Trump reignited the controversy when he declared that “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He had spoken of an interest in buying the island during his first term as president.

“We are not for sale and we will not be sold,” said the island’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, in December 2024, immediately after Trump’s words.

Greenland is the largest island in the world and an autonomous territory of Denmark with large reserves of minerals and oil, as well as strategic facilities, including American ones.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending for Greenland, and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it a more prominent symbol of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

