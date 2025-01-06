Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners near Vremivka: Prosecutorʼs Office launches investigation

The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the shooting of two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vremivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on January 3, 2025, during an assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vremivka in the Volnovakha district, the invaders captured two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The prisoners were taken out of the dugout at gunpoint and shot point-blank in the head. To ensure their death, the enemy fired several more shots.

The case is being investigated under the article on war crimes (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the maximum penalty is life imprisonment. The circumstances of the crime and those involved in its commission are currently being established.

Earlier that day, the DeepState project reported the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers in the same direction. However, according to the project, three soldiers were killed.

Executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Russianshave executed at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Of the 177 confirmed cases, 109 occurred in 2024. This is data as of December 2024.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, his office learns about most cases from videos from Ukrainian special services. However, there are cases when information comes directly from Ukrainian military units.

In addition, Russians are publishing relevant videos on social networks.

The Ukrainian side informs the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN about cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Lubinets notes: ICRC has never publicly or privately accused the Russians of murdering or torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. But official UN reports for 2024 first revealed data that the Russians were executing Ukrainian defenders.

