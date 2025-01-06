Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Donetsk region

Russians allegedly shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) on January 3.

This was reported by the analytical project DeepState. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also reacted to this information.

According to DeepState, on January 3, the enemy stormed the positions of the 141st separate infantry brigade. The Ukrainian fighters surrendered — the Russians tied their hands and shot them in the back of the head.

Lubinets once again appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations (UN). He emphasized that these organizations should condemn this crime and put pressure on the Russian side to stop such incidents.

Executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Russians have executed at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Of the 177 confirmed cases, 109 occurred in 2024. This is data as of December 2024.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, his office learns about most cases from videos from Ukrainian special services. However, there are cases when information comes directly from Ukrainian military units.

In addition, Russians are publishing relevant videos on social networks.

The Ukrainian side informs the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN about cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Lubinets notes: ICRC has never publicly or privately accused the Russians of murdering or torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. But official UN reports for 2024 first revealed data that the Russians were executing Ukrainian defenders.

