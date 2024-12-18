Russians executed at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war

There are currently 177 confirmed cases of Russian military executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Thus, in 2024, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war is almost twice as high as in the previous two years of the full-scale invasion. Of the 177 confirmed cases, 109 occurred in 2024.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, his office learns about most cases from videos from Ukrainian special services. However, there are cases when information comes directly from Ukrainian military units.

In addition, Russians are publishing relevant videos on social networks.

The Ukrainian side informs the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN about cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Lubinets notes: The ICRC has never publicly or privately accused the Russians of murdering or torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. But official UN reports for 2024 first revealed data that the Russians were executing Ukrainian defenders, Dmytro Lubinets added.

