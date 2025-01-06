Ukrainian ports handled almost 100 million tons of cargo last year

In 2024, Ukrainian seaports processed a record 97.2 million tons of cargo — this is 57% more than in 2023.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

About 60 million tons of the total volume was agricultural products — ports played a key role in this. 88.1 million tons of cargo were exported by sea, compared to 56.2 million tons in 2023.

Since March 15, 2024, the Ukrainian corridor passing through the ports of "Greater Odesa" has started operating 24/7. This has increased the export of agricultural and other products by 20%.

The temporary sea route was organized in August 2023, after Russia began blocking ships traveling through the “grain corridor”. After systematic violations by Russia, Ukraine organized an alternative route, which was called the “Ukrainian Corridor”.

It was on August 16, 2024 that the first blocked ship JOSEPH SHULTE used the Ukrainian sea corridor. Its advantage is that this route can be used to transport not only agricultural products, but also other goods. In addition, Ukraine independently controls the situation with exports, which is one of the most important factors of economic recovery.

