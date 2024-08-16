During the year of operation of the sea corridor, Ukraine exported more than 64 million tons of products. Moreover, almost 44 million tons are grain.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

More than 2 300 ships exported Ukrainian goods to 46 countries of the world. This was possible thanks to the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the restoration of the Ukrainian port infrastructure and war risk insurance for merchant ships, which Ukraine implemented together with international insurance companies.

Thanks to the sea corridor, Ukrainian exporters were able to increase the physical volume of sales of their goods by 35% in the first half of 2024 — this made it possible to reach the pre-war export figures, noted the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

From March 15, 2024, the Ukrainian corridor passing through the ports of "Great Odesa" began working around the clock. This increased the export of agricultural and other products by 20%.

The temporary sea route was organized in August 2023, after Russia began blocking ships traveling through the "grain corridor". After systematic violations on the part of Russia, Ukraine organized an alternative route, which was called the "Ukrainian Corridor".

It was on August 16 last year that the first blocked ship JOSEPH SHULTE used the Ukrainian sea corridor. Its advantage is that it is possible to transport not only agricultural products, but also other goods. In addition, Ukraine independently controls the situation with exports, which is one of the most important factors of economic recovery.