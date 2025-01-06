Ukraine will receive another 180 thousand shells for Gepard air defense systems

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has commissioned the German concern Rheinmetall to supply additional 35-mm ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns — 180 thousand units. The cost of the order will be financed by Germany.

This was reported by the Rheinmetall press service.

The Ukrainian military will be able to use the new ammunition to combat various aerial targets, such as drones. The shells will be produced at the Rheinmetall plant in Unterlüsse, where the production line was restored in the spring of 2023.

Germany has already transferred 55 Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, which the military uses as part of its air defense system.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc. The latest package of military assistance was announced by Berlin in late December.

In September 2024, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This involved 17 IRIS-T systems for Kyiv, in addition to the seven that had already been delivered.

