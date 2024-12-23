Germany has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the German Ministry of Defense.
The aid package included:
- 15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks;
- two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with spare parts;
- 3 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems;
- 30 MRAP armored vehicles with mine protection;
- self-propelled howitzer PzH 2000;
- 12 armored vehicles with kinetic defense systems;
- seven Caracal assault jeeps;
- IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system with missiles;
- IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system;
- two Patriot launchers;
- two TRML-4D radars;
- ammunition for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;
- 30 Vector drones, 24 RQ-35 Heidrun drones, 14 Hornet XR drones, 60 Golden Eagle reconnaissance drones, two VT-4 Ray reconnaissance drones, 139 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, 70 ground drones.
- five AMPS helicopter self-protection systems;
- 12 Zetros trucks and 8 Zetros tankers;
- 120 GMW grenade launchers;
- 200 MG4 machine guns;
- 420 MK 556 rifles;
- 80 HLR 338 sniper rifles;
- 100 CR 308 rifles;
- 52,000 155 mm shells;
- AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder and Sea Sparrow guided missiles;
- 65 thousand ammunition for Gepard installations.
The aid package also included clothing, including winter clothing, spare parts for the MiG-29, fuel, turnstiles, explosives, mines, helmets, drone detection systems and anti-drone jammers, medical equipment, generators, ammunition of various calibers, boats, and pickup trucks.
