Germany has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the German Ministry of Defense.

The aid package included:

15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks;

two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with spare parts;

3 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems;

30 MRAP armored vehicles with mine protection;

self-propelled howitzer PzH 2000;

12 armored vehicles with kinetic defense systems;

seven Caracal assault jeeps;

IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system with missiles;

IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system;

two Patriot launchers;

two TRML-4D radars;

ammunition for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;

30 Vector drones, 24 RQ-35 Heidrun drones, 14 Hornet XR drones, 60 Golden Eagle reconnaissance drones, two VT-4 Ray reconnaissance drones, 139 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, 70 ground drones.

five AMPS helicopter self-protection systems;

12 Zetros trucks and 8 Zetros tankers;

120 GMW grenade launchers;

200 MG4 machine guns;

420 MK 556 rifles;

80 HLR 338 sniper rifles;

100 CR 308 rifles;

52,000 155 mm shells;

AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder and Sea Sparrow guided missiles;

65 thousand ammunition for Gepard installations.

The aid package also included clothing, including winter clothing, spare parts for the MiG-29, fuel, turnstiles, explosives, mines, helmets, drone detection systems and anti-drone jammers, medical equipment, generators, ammunition of various calibers, boats, and pickup trucks.

