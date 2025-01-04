Ukraine will receive electricity from Slovakia — despite Ficoʼs threats

The state electricity grid operator of Slovakia SEPS assured that it will continue to supply electricity to Ukraine for emergency assistance needs.

The company stated this in a comment to the Czech news agency CTK, iRozhlas reports.

SEPS emphasized that despite Prime Minister Roberto Ficoʼs threats to Ukraine, the company will adhere to the contracts concluded with “Ukrenergo”.

This is a contract under which SEPS can supply up to 150 megawatts of electricity to the Ukrainian power system as part of emergency assistance. Ukraine has already used this form of assistance on several occasions. Last spring, this contract was extended for 12 months.

SEPS also provides cross-border electricity transmission via high-voltage lines. In the first 11 months of 2024, net electricity exports from Slovakia to Ukraine reached 2.43 terawatt-hours, which is 3.5 times higher than in the same period in 2023.

On January 1, the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the export of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory expired on January 1, 2025. Therefore, Slovakia and other EU countries are starting to look for alternative sources, one of which was Azerbaijan.

After that, Fico threatened to limit aid to Ukraine and stop supplying it with electricity.

