Venezuela announces reward for information on opposition leader who left the country

The Venezuelan government has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of exiled opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

Edmundo Gonzalez left the country in September 2024 and was granted political asylum in Spain. This happened after Venezuelan authorities ordered his arrest on charges of conspiracy and forgery.

Shortly after the announcement of the reward for information on him, González announced that he was traveling to Argentina, where he would begin a tour of Latin America and meet with President Javier Milay, who is critical of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In July, Venezuela held new elections, with incumbent President Nicolas Maduro declared the winner. The opposition disagreed, and mass protests erupted across the country. President Maduroʼs government detained more than 2,400 people after the election, creating what the UN called a "climate of fear."

The US has proposed holding fresh elections in the country, but Venezuelaʼs Supreme Court has recognized Maduro as the elected president. But the Venezuelan government has not released evidence of his victory. The European Union has not recognized Maduro as the winner without seeing the results of the vote. The US has said there is "compelling" evidence of his defeat.

A judge in Venezuela issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo Gonzalez on September 3, following a request from prosecutors believed to be loyal to President Nicolas Maduro. Gonzalez is accused of “serious crimes,” including “usurping” public office, falsifying documents, inciting disobedience, and sabotaging the system.

