The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukraine struck a Russian army command post in Marʼino (Kursk region).

The General Staff did not specify the details and consequences of the strike, but noted that the threats to local civilians were minimized. With such strikes, Ukraine weakens Russiaʼs ability to attack the Ukrainian population.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will relentlessly continue to identify and destroy the military command facilities of the aggressor country," the General Staff noted.

The Kursk operation began in August 2024. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during this time the Russians lost 38 000 soldiers killed and wounded and over a thousand units of military equipment.

To repel the Ukrainian offensive, Russia brought in troops from North Korea. In late 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 3 000 soldiers from the DPRK had already been killed or wounded in combat.

