Air defense forces shot down 9 drones overnight

From the evening of December 28 to the morning of December 29, air defense forces destroyed nine Russian drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian military launched six S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation at the Kursk region, as well as at the Sumy region.

The Russians also launched ten Shahed attack drones and other types of drones from Crimea into Ukraine. The combat work was carried out by units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups. All drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Last night, air defense forces destroyed 15 out of 16 enemy UAVs, and on the night of December 27, air defense shot down 13 out of 24 Russian drones, another 11 were lost in the field.

