Air defense shot down 13 out of 24 Russian drones

On the night of December 27, Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 of 24 Russian drones, and another 11 were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed strike drones and drone simulators. They were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

The Russians also fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. They failed to shoot them down.