Air defense forces shot down 15 enemy UAVs out of 16

On the night of December 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed drones and other types of drones from Primorsky-Akhtarsk, which is in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces in the Mykolaiv region shot down 15 enemy UAVs out of 16. The downed UAVs caused damage to an enterprise and an apartment building in Mykolaiv. There were no casualties or injuries. The windows of a residential building were broken and the roof was partially destroyed.

In the Ingul district of the city, rescuers eliminated all the consequences. Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a five-story residential building with an area of 5 sq. m, as well as 1,000 sq. m of burning reeds.

23 firefighters and 8 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Assistance to citizens was provided by the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

