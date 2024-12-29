General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,730 occupiers and destroyed 5 of their tanks

Over the past 24 hours, December 28, Russia lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as several dozen units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military destroyed five more tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 25 operational-tactical drones, and 82 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

According to the General Staff, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 785,930 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80,973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8 of this year — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and another 370,000 were wounded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.