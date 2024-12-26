Court bans sale of Medvechukʼs assets. ARMA will appeal this decision

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (SAC) banned the sale of Viktor Medvechukʼs seized property on December 25. The National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA) has already stopped all active bidding in order to comply with the courtʼs decision, but will appeal the decision.

This was announced by the head of ARMA, Olena Duma.

These are objects that the National Agency has already sold through the Prozorro system. In particular, a Maybach car, watches, paintings, quad bikes, and buggies for a total amount of over 10.2 million hryvnias.

The court justified the ban by "possible risks of alienation and reduction in the value of assets." The court believes that the sale of these assets may be hindered if there are positive decisions to collect them as state revenue.

At the same time, ARMA has already sold part of this property — the proceeds were sent to the state budget of Ukraine. However, the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court calls into question the legality of conducting such procedures in the Prozorro system, writes Olena Duma.

According to her, it seems strange that the court did not involve the National Agency in considering the case, although the VAKS knew that some of the assets had already been transferred to the needs of Ukraineʼs defense capability. In particular, we are talking about a Gulfstream G650 aircraft and a Bell-427 helicopter, which were transferred to the military.