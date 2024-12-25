During the massive attack, the Russian air defense shot down 59 missiles and 54 drones

During Russiaʼs massive combined attack on Ukraine, air defense shot down 113 air targets — missiles of various types and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russia launched 184 air targets at Ukraine:

two KN-23 ballistic missiles;

10 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

12 Caliber cruise missiles;

50 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

106 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM, Kalibr cruise missiles and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles. 54 drones were also shot down, and another 52 were lost in the field.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhia regions. The strike resulted in a blackout across Ukraine until the end of the day. More information about the consequences of the attack can be found here.

