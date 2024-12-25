Russians massively attacked Ukraine on Christmas morning — hitting energy sector

On Christmas morning, December 25, Russian troops launch a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles. The energy sector is under attack, and air raid sirens are heard across the country.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russians launched a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers into the sky at night. Kalibr cruise missiles were also launched from the Black Sea, and some regions of Ukraine have been attacked by Russian drones since the evening.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the target of the attack was Ukraineʼs power system. Ukrenergo has already introduced power outage schedules. As soon as it becomes safe, energy workers will clarify the consequences of the shelling and begin repairs.

The shelling has seriously damaged DTEK thermal power plants. This is the 13th massive attack by Russia on the Ukrainian energy sector and the 10th massive attack on the companyʼs energy enterprises.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that the city was attacked with ballistic missiles. The Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Nemyshlyanskyi districts of Kharkiv were hit, injuring a total of six people.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro and other cities in the region, including Kryvyi Rih and Ivano-Frankivsk. In Vinnytsia and Prykarpattia, there is damage to energy infrastructure due to the Russian attack

Meanwhile, one of the Russian cruise missiles has reportedly entered Moldovan airspace. The country has not yet commented on this.

