Over the past 24 hours, December 24, Russia lost 1,600 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as more than a dozen pieces of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military destroyed four more tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 74 operational-tactical drones, and 31 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80,973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the General Staff of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 779,320 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine last officially updated its loss data on December 8 of this year — President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and another 370,000 were wounded.

