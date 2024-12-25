Search and rescue operation completed in Kryvyi Rih — one person died

In Kryvyi Rih, an emergency rescue operation has been completed after the Russian Federation struck a residential building on December 24.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

One person was killed in the enemy attack. There are also 17 injured, including two children.

The Russians damaged a residential building, shops, and cars. The prosecutorʼs office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person.

Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles on the evening of December 24, hitting a residential building.

