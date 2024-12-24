A body was recovered from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih — people may still be there (updated)

Another man was pulled from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih, destroyed by a Russian missile attack. He died.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Medics at the scene took the necessary measures to resuscitate the man, but were unable to save him. There may still be people under the rubble.

The Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles on the evening of December 24, damaging a residential building. There are currently 11 known victims, including a 16-year-old girl. Seven people have been hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.

At 15:36, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a ballistic threat to the Dnipropetrovsk region, and at 15:37, they warned of a high-speed target in Kryvyi Rih.

Updated. According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, 13 victims are already known. The Russians damaged a residential building, shops, and cars. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person.